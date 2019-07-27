Vegas Play of the Day: Texas at Oakland

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Texas Rangers plus-150 at Oakland A’s, $400 to win $600: There’s tremendous value in playing Texas today at plus-150 because Oakland is starting Homer Bailey.

Bailey, who the A’s acquired earlier this month from the Royals, was shelled in his first Oakland start last week. He gave up eight hits (including three home runs) and nine earned runs in just two innings.

Yet, oddsmakers are making him a significant favorite today at home, likely because Texas starter Adrian Sampson enters with an ugly 5.19 earned run average. The Rangers have lost in his last three outings.

But Texas has won the initial two games of the series at Oakland. Let’s make it three.

Current Standings: Grimala (3-0, $10,925), Emerson (0-1, $8,900), Brewer (1-2, $9,020), Keefer (2-4, $7,305).

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21