Vegas Play of the Day: Marlins at Padres

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

San Diego Padres minus-140 vs. Miami Marlins, $740 to win $600: The Padres have won four straight games at home, only surrendering seven runs in the process. The Marlins have an ugly 8-18 road record and could be considered the worst team in baseball.

Yet, the Padres are just a minus-140 favorite. Why, you ask?

San Diego is starting Nick Margevicius, who surrendered 14 earned runs over 14 innings in three starts in May. In one of those starts, he gave up four home runs.

But the 22-year-old Margevicius has a tremendous upside — so high, the Padres promoted him directly from Single-A this season and he’s considered a future front-of-the-rotation starter.

He showed flashes of that potential earlier in the season. Those flashes of good play will return tonight against a Miami lineup batting just .223 for the season.

Current Standings: Keefer (35-38-2, $8,646), Brewer (24-23-2, $7,810), Emerson (11-10, $5,657), Grimala (23-25-1, $2,525)

