Vegas Play of the Day: Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Indians

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Cleveland Indians minus-130 vs. Minnesota Twins: $390 to win $300

Hard to believe that it was only a month ago when the Indians were considered the team to beat in the American League Central. They’re pretty much an afterthought now, and they’re an afterthought because the divisional rivals have the best record in baseball.

For now.

The Twins are clearly going to be a factor all season, but they’re going to have to battle some regression. This isn’t the type of roster that should be running roughshod over the rest of the league.

Don’t write the Indians off either. It’s been a disastrous start to the year, and they’re still only a game below .500.

They’ve got an advantage on the mound today with the settling-in, second-year Shane Bieber going up against green Twins rookie Devin Smeltzer. Not long ago, this setup would have resulted in the Indians being a sizable favorite.

Now the betting market is barely giving them an edge for home field advantage. It’s gone a little far for me. These teams should end up merging closer to each other as the season goes on.

Current Standings: Keefer (36-38-2, $8,946), Brewer (24-23-2, $7,970), Emerson (12-10, $6,062), Grimala (23-25-1, $2,525)

