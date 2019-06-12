Vegas Play of the Day: Bruins vs. Blues

Charles Krupa / Associated Press

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Boston Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues under 5.0 goals, plus-120, $500 to win $600: In all of sports, you won't find a competition stuffed with more tension than Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. After months of brutal playoff hockey, two physically drained teams will leave it all on the ice tonight when the Bruins host St. Louis for the cup.

These kinds of high-stakes, winner-take-all battles rarely turn into wide-open shootouts. Teams tend to play conservatively, with a focus on not making mistakes. That leads to low-scoring finales. The last six Game 7s (dating back to 2001) have all come in under five total goals. And of the last 13 Game 7s (dating back to 1954), none have gone over five goals; three matchups pushed.

I don't envision this game breaking the mold. The Bruins and Blues will protect the puck, dish out some hard hits and avoid taking unnecessary risks. Someone will win by a score of 2-1 and the under will cash.

Current Standings: Keefer (37-38-2, $9,246), Brewer (24-24-2, $7,270), Emerson (12-10, $5,862), Grimala (23-25-1, $2,325)

