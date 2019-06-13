Vegas Play of the Day: Toronto at Baltimore

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Baltimore Orioles plus-125 vs. Toronto Blue Jays, $500 to win $650: Toronto has lost five of its last six games and has an ugly 12-21 record in road contests. Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman has struggled in his two most recent outings in allowing nine earned runs over 12 innings pitched.

Baltimore, though, isn’t much better. The Orioles are 25 games under .500 just 67 games into the season, and have a .238 team batting average to rank 25th out of 30 big league teams.

Baltimore starter Gabriel Ynoa has 4.96 earned run average and is making just his fourth start of the season. He previously worked out of the Baltimore bullpen, meaning Ynoa likely won’t be long for the game.

Yes, both teams are equally bad and rebuilding, making this contest a true coin flip. That means there’s good value in plus-125 with Baltimore.

Current Standings: Keefer (37-38-2, $9,246), Brewer (24-24-2, $7,270), Emerson (12-10, $5,862), Grimala (23-25-2, $2,325)

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21