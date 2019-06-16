Vegas Play of the Day: Royals at Twins

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Minnesota Twins minus-1.5 runs vs. Kansas City Royals at plus-100, $1,000 to win $1,000: Don’t look at the size of this wager and assume the Twins are a lock today against the Royals. Yes, the Twins are one of baseball bests teams and their offense is producing at a high rate. But a maximum bet on the run-line is never a good idea because you are asking a team to win by two or more runs. And in Minnesota’s case today, asking the team with one less at bat to win by two or more runs.

Rather, the high bet is my hope to rally in our contest, which ends at the end of the month. Still, the Twins are a solid play, especially with Kansas City starting Jakob Junis, who enters with a 5.35 earned run average. Opponents are batting .272 against Junis this season and he’s given up an average of one home run per start.

The Royals have 22 wins in 67 games entering today. The Twins have 22 defeats. Here’s hoping the team that is 20 games over .500 in the standings plays like it against an inferior opponent.

Current Standings: Keefer (37-39-2, $8,796), Brewer (24-25-2, $6,770), Emerson (12-10, $5,662), Grimala (23-25-2, $2,325)

