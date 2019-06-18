Vegas Play of the Day: Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Seattle Mariners minus-135 vs. Kansas City Royals: $405 to win $300

When in doubt, fade the Royals. Even when they’re playing the Mariners, which have been just as bad for large stretches of the season.

Seattle is in a spot conducive to success tonight, though. The Mariners have a pitching advantage with Yusei Kikuchi going up against the Royals’ Homer Bailey, who has gotten hit hard all season.

Seattle was upset 6-4 last night in the series opener, but it was the team’s first home game after a long road trip and with Royals ace Danny Duffy on the mound — two factors that worked in Kansas City’s favor. The situational and matchup edges no longer points in the Royals’ direction tonight.

The Mariners should help add to the Royals’ troublesome season.

Current Standings: Keefer (37-39-2, $8,796), Brewer (24-25-2, $5,770), Emerson (12-10, $5,662), Grimala (23-26-2, $1,825)

