Vegas Play of the Day: Braves at Cubs

Carlos Osorio / AP

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Atlanta Braves plus-115 at Chicago Cubs: $800 to win $920

The first-place Braves have one of baseball's best offenses, as they rank fourth overall in team OPS (0.796). And the last time they faced Cubs starter Yu Darvish, they chased him in four innings (five hits, four walks, three earned runs).

I don't see Darvish turning things around today. The Cubs have been sputtering for the past couple weeks, and Atlanta is hot. If Darvish doesn't have his very best stuff, the Braves will pounce.

Current Standings: Keefer (37-41-2, $8,046), Emerson (12-10, $5,462), Brewer (24-25-2, $5,370), Grimala (23-26-2, $1,825)