Vegas Play of the Day: Cornell at Yale

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Cornell plus-13 at Yale, $660 to win $600: There is good value is getting plus-points with Cornell, who earlier in the season lost to Yale by six points in a back-and-forth game. Sure, that game was at Cornell, and the betting line sways about five points with the home team in college basketball. But minus-13 seems too high when considering the initial meeting.

The Ivy League, regardless of the season, is usually full of parity. Games typically aren’t decided until the final five minutes. While Yale is one of the league’s better teams, it has just two double-digit league wins — both against Dartmouth.

This game won't be the potential blowout Yale at minus-13 would indicate. Play Cornell.

Current Standings: Keefer (27-25-2, $10,566), Brewer (17-16-2, $9,720) Emerson (3-3, $6,242), Grimala (16-16-1, $4,350)

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21