Vegas Play of the Day: UNR at Air Force

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

UNR minus-14 vs. Air Force, $880 to win $800: This will be an angry UNR squad, coming off just its third loss of the season (not to mention a highly publicized incident after the game), and perhaps the No. 1 seed in the Mountain West tournament. The Wolf Pack can still get the top spot based on tiebreakers, but can't afford another slip-up.

Air Force has won three in a row, including an impressive three-point win on the road at Fresno State. But Air Force should be outclassed by the Mountain West's best team, and UNR will cover in its final road contest of the season before returning home for senior day.

Current Standings: Keefer (27-25-2, $10,566), Brewer (17-17-2, $9,060) Emerson (3-3, $6,242), Grimala (17-16-1, $5,10)