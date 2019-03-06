Vegas Play of the Day: Marquette at Seton Hall

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Marquette minus-2 at Seton Hall, $770 to win $700: Seton Hall is slumping at the wrong time of the season, as the Pirates enter today’s game against 16th-ranked Marquette on a three-game losing streak.

More important for Marquette backers is the fact Seton Hall lost in double overtime to Georgetown during its last game and could still be recovering from the back-and-forth game. At this stage of the year, most players, especially those not accustomed to the grind of a long college season, are battling fatigue.

Marquette is led by one of the nation’s most dynamic scorers in Markus Howard, who averages 25.5 points per game and scored more than his average in seven of the past nine games, according to CBS.

Marquette has more to play for, which is vitally important when handicapping a game late in the season. Although Marquette has dropped two straight games, it could still win the Big East Conference outright and is also playing for seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

Current Standings: Keefer (27-25-2, $10,566), Brewer (17-17-2, $9,060) Emerson (3-4, $5,362), Grimala (17-16-1, $5,10)

