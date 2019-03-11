Vegas Play of the Day: Kings at Wizards

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau
Monday, March 11, 2019 | 11 a.m.
The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.
Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.
Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.
Sacramento Kings at Washington Wizards, plus-10 over 240: $600 to win $660
Washington fields one of the NBA's vworst defenses, as the Wizards rank 28th out of 30 in points per possession allowed (1.101). Sacramento is a little better (18th, 1.071 PPP). Though they gave up just 94 points in a win over the Knicks on Saturday, the previous five games saw the Kings allow an average of 117.6 points per contest.
Neither team is going to put together a bunch of stops in this one. All it will take is a good shooting night from either side, and the over has a good chance of cashing.
Current Standings: Keefer (28-27-2, $9,996), Brewer (18-18-2, $8,990) Emerson (4-4, $5,762), Grimala (17-16-1, $5,150)
