Vegas Play of the Day: Kings at Wizards

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Sacramento Kings at Washington Wizards, plus-10 over 240: $600 to win $660

Washington fields one of the NBA's vworst defenses, as the Wizards rank 28th out of 30 in points per possession allowed (1.101). Sacramento is a little better (18th, 1.071 PPP). Though they gave up just 94 points in a win over the Knicks on Saturday, the previous five games saw the Kings allow an average of 117.6 points per contest.

Neither team is going to put together a bunch of stops in this one. All it will take is a good shooting night from either side, and the over has a good chance of cashing.

Current Standings: Keefer (28-27-2, $9,996), Brewer (18-18-2, $8,990) Emerson (4-4, $5,762), Grimala (17-16-1, $5,150)