March 18, 2019

Vegas Play of the Day: Pacers at Trailblazers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, center, and center Mason Plumlee, right, react after Lillard made a 3-point basket over Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers, left, during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, April 29, 2016, in Portland, Ore.

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Indiana Pacers plus-4.5 at Portland Trailblazers: $770 to win $700

When Victor Oladipo went out for the season with a knee injury, it looked like the plucky Pacers were finished. But they've been even pluckier in the two-plus months since, winning consistently enough to hold onto the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference standings for now.

Portland is a tough place for visiting teams, but with star shooting guard C.J. McCollum expected to miss the next seven to 10 days due to a knee strain, there is an opportunity here for the Pacers to steal a critical road game. Look for Bojan Bogdanovic to score 25 or so as Indy does just enough to surprise yet another opponent.

I like the Pacers to win outright, and I love them to cover. Take the points.

Current Standings: Keefer (28-27-2, $9,996), Brewer (18-18-2, $8,990) Emerson (5-4, $6,362), Grimala (17-17-1, $4,550)

