Vegas Play of the Day: Pacers at Trailblazers

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Indiana Pacers plus-4.5 at Portland Trailblazers: $770 to win $700

When Victor Oladipo went out for the season with a knee injury, it looked like the plucky Pacers were finished. But they've been even pluckier in the two-plus months since, winning consistently enough to hold onto the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference standings for now.

Portland is a tough place for visiting teams, but with star shooting guard C.J. McCollum expected to miss the next seven to 10 days due to a knee strain, there is an opportunity here for the Pacers to steal a critical road game. Look for Bojan Bogdanovic to score 25 or so as Indy does just enough to surprise yet another opponent.

I like the Pacers to win outright, and I love them to cover. Take the points.

Current Standings: Keefer (28-27-2, $9,996), Brewer (18-18-2, $8,990) Emerson (5-4, $6,362), Grimala (17-17-1, $4,550)