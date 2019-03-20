Vegas Play of the Day: Arizona State vs. St. John’s

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Arizona State minus-2 vs. St. John's: $770 to win $700

Full disclosure: I went to Arizona State so maybe take this pick with a grain of salt. But I'm confident in my boys.

Reports said ASU point guard Remy Martin is back to 100 percent, an injury that held the Sun Devils back in the Pac-12 tournament. Martin's ability to take over a game as both a facilitator, scorer and defensive prowess mean that ASU's success will rely a lot on his health.

The Red Storm were terrific at the beginning of the year, going undefeated in nonconference play with a tournament championship victory over VCU. Then the Big East ate them alive, and they finished with an 8-10 conference record.

Neither team is playing its basketball of the season. Both were great before conference play starts, and it should be the best of the First Four games. But I'll take the Sun Devils and the points. And not just because I'll be wearing maroon and gold tonight watching the game.

Current Standings: Keefer (29-27-2, $10,396), Brewer (18-18-2, $8,990) Emerson (5-4, $6,362), Grimala (17-18-1, $3,780)