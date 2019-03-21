Vegas Play of the Day: UNR vs. Florida

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Florida plus-2.5 vs. UNR: $770 to win $700

The secret to UNR's success over the past two years is not really a secret — the Wolf Pack have really good players, and coach Eric Musselman mostly just lets them do their thing. UNR runs more isolation plays than all but eight teams in the country, and Caleb Martin (0.953 points per possession) and Jordan Caroline (0.869) are particularly excellent at scoring in 1-on-1 situations.

That makes Florida an intriguing matchup, as the Gators are built to stop exactly that kind of offense. The Gators rank 20th in the nation in defending isolation, as they allow just 0.618 points per possession in those situations.

I think ultimately UNR's scorers will make enough shots to keep this game close, but I don't like laying the 2.5 points. If the Pack does pull it out, I think it will be a one-possession final. In that case, I'm taking the points and betting on Florida.

Current Standings: Keefer (29-27-2, $10,396), Brewer (18-18-2, $8,990) Emerson (6-4, $7,062), Grimala (17-18-1, $3,780)