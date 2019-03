Vegas Play of the Day: Iowa State vs. Ohio State

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Iowa State minus-5.5 vs. Ohio State: $330 to win $300

The late games Friday all look like they could go either way with the betting lines. Even Duke is listed 33.5-point favorite in some places.

But this is the one I am most confident in. Ohio State does not strike a lot of fear into my heart, and their record was a measly 19-14 on the year. The Big Ten was a terrific basketball conference this season, but you know what else was a good basketball conference? The Big 12.

The Cyclones are riding as high as anyone, winning the conference tournament by beating only NCAA tournament teams along the way. I'll take Iowa State, and I'll take the points.

Current Standings: Keefer (29-27-2, $10,396), Brewer (18-18-2, $8,990) Emerson (6-4, $7,062), Grimala (18-18-1, $4,480)