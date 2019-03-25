Vegas Play of the Day: 76ers at Magic

Philadelphia 76ers minus-2 at Orlando Magic: $330 to win $300

Four straight wins have put the Magic within a game of the Eastern Conference's final playoff spot. They've outscored opponents by 67 in that win streak and despite drawing one of the league's best teams tonight, do get the game at home.

All good things have to end.

Despite their roll, the Magic are still a sub-.500 team for the season, and the 76ers are gearing up for what's going to be a battle in the Eastern postseason. And besides, Philadelphia had won six in a row before falling last night, and still have a chance at catching the Raptors for home court in the second round.

Two points, even on the road, just isn't enough to think the Magic will take it to one of the of the conference's top dogs.

Current Standings: Keefer (30-27-2, $10,796), Brewer (18-18-2, $9,690) Emerson (6-4, $6,862), Grimala (18-18-1, $4,480)