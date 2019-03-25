Las Vegas Sun

Vegas Play of the Day: Nets at Trailblazers

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Portland Trailblazers vs. Brooklyn Nets under 223.5: $550 to win $500

These are two teams that can put points on the board, but this particular game may not be conducive to a free-flowing offensive display. Brooklyn has scored at least 111 points in each of its last three games, but this is the final stop of a five-game west-coast road trip for the Nets. I'd expect a letdown from a young team in this situation. And Portland is fine winning by a score somewhere in the 108-98 range. 

The last time these teams played, the Blazers won and they combined for 212 points; this should be a carbon copy. 

Current Standings: Keefer (30-27-2, $10,796), Brewer (18-18-2, $9,690) Emerson (6-4, $6,862), Grimala (18-18-1, $4,480)

