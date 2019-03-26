Vegas Play of the Day: Chicago Blackhawks at Arizona Coyotes

Tuesday, March 26, 2019 | 1:58 p.m.
The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.
Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.
Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.
Chicago Blackhawks plus-110 at Arizona Coyotes: $400 to win $440
Despite Arizona’s surge up the standings earlier this month, these teams are close to dead-even. And the Coyotes are in a much tougher spot tonight.
They’re playing their third game in four days after flying home from a winless four-game East Coast road trip. Chicago is also playing its third game in four days, but the last two were a comparatively simple home-and-home with Colorado.
The Blackhawks are the healthier team, and if it wasn’t for the Coyotes throwing their power rating out of whack by briefly possessing a playoff spot, the line on this game would be a lot tighter.
Chicago won 7-1 the last time it faced Arizona and should win again tonight.
Current Standings: Keefer (30-27-2, $10,796), Brewer (18-18-2, $9,690) Emerson (6-5, $6,532), Grimala (18-19-1, $3,930)
