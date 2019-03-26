Vegas Play of the Day: Chicago Blackhawks at Arizona Coyotes

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Chicago Blackhawks plus-110 at Arizona Coyotes: $400 to win $440

Despite Arizona’s surge up the standings earlier this month, these teams are close to dead-even. And the Coyotes are in a much tougher spot tonight.

They’re playing their third game in four days after flying home from a winless four-game East Coast road trip. Chicago is also playing its third game in four days, but the last two were a comparatively simple home-and-home with Colorado.

The Blackhawks are the healthier team, and if it wasn’t for the Coyotes throwing their power rating out of whack by briefly possessing a playoff spot, the line on this game would be a lot tighter.

Chicago won 7-1 the last time it faced Arizona and should win again tonight.

Current Standings: Keefer (30-27-2, $10,796), Brewer (18-18-2, $9,690) Emerson (6-5, $6,532), Grimala (18-19-1, $3,930)

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.