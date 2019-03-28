Vegas Play of the Day: Nuggets at Rockets

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Denver Nuggets plus-5.5 at Houston Rockets, $330 to win $300:

Well, this one should be fun. Depending how the final standings shake down, this could be a preview of the conference semifinals and it features one of the MVP front-runners against one of the league's best stories.

It's weird to look at a player going for 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as a so-so night, but that's the kind of expectations James Harden has set for himself. Houston dropped its last decision against Milwaukee, so look for a bounce-back performance, even if the schedule drew the Rockets with two elite teams in a row.

But how good is Harden going to have to be to overcome the Nuggets, which can still claim home court through the western Conference playoffs? I'm not convinced the Nuggets are going to win, but keeping it within 5.5 points, even on the road, seems like a safe bet.

Current Standings: Keefer (30-28-2, $10,396), Brewer (18-19-2, $9,140) Emerson (6-5, $6,532), Grimala (18-19-1, $3,930)