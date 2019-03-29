Vegas Play of the Day: North Carolina vs. Auburn

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

North Carolina Tar Heels minus-5.5 vs. Auburn Tigers, $880 to win $800:

North Carolina has rarely been flashy in the last decade under Roy Williams, but the Hall of Fame coach knows what wins games. This year, the Tar Heels are turning into a monster on the glass, as they rank 19th in the nation in offensive-rebounding rate (33.5 percent). Against Washington in the round of 32, UNC missed 29 shots and got 15 of their own misses (an absurd rate of 51.7 percent). That led to 17 second-chance points in the Heels' 81-59 win.

Auburn has no chance of keeping UNC away from the offensive glass. The Tigers were one of the worst teams in the country when it came to boxing out and grabbing rebounds, as they finished No. 312 with a defensive-rebounding rate of 69.3 percent. Even if Auburn gets stops, they won't be able to finish off possessions because UNC's big men will fight for put-backs and tip-ins.

Those plays are demoralizing, and that's how the Tar Heels wear down their opponents. They'll do it to Auburn tonight and easily cover the spread.

Current Standings: Keefer (30-28-2, $10,396), Brewer (18-19-2, $9,140) Emerson (6-6, $6,202), Grimala (18-19-1, $3,930)