Vegas Play of the Day: Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Clippers

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Memphis Grizzlies plus-9 at Los Angeles Clippers: $330 to win $300

Many boil handicapping on the NBA this late into the season down to simply backing teams still playing for something while fading those out of the race. If only it were that simple.

Sometimes the situation calls for going in the other direction, and this looks like one of those cases. This is a tough situational spot for the Clippers, which are fighting for playoff positioning and playing their third game in four days.

They beat the Cavaliers last night behind connecting on an obscene 53 out of 85 field-goal attempts, which won’t repeat. Not against the Grizzlies, which are still playing hard despite being 14 games below .500.

Point guard and franchise cornerstone Mike Conley won’t accept anything less and it’s not as if the young players on the roster are without motivation. Many of them are playing to secure a spot for next year.

The Grizzlies won in Phoenix last night but had a three-day break before the victory. They should be fresher than the Clippers and stay competitive with this point-spread offering a nice cushion.

Current Standings: Keefer (30-28-2, $10,396), Brewer (18-20-2, $8,540) Emerson (6-6, $6,202), Grimala (18-20-1, $3,050)

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.