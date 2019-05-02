Vegas play of the Day: 76ers vs. Raptors

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Philadelphia 76ers plus-110 vs. Toronto Raptors: $400 to win $440

I went into this thinking that I like the 76ers at home, and was curious what the spread was. When I saw the visiting Raptors were favored by 1.5, it screamed a moneyline underdog bet to me.

Philadelphia split in Toronto, and tonight gets its first second-round game at home. Toronto is favored in the series and I still think the Raptors do advance to the conference final, but I believe in the adrenaline rush a team gets in the first game back in its own gym, particularly after going north and proving it can hang with Toronto.

The payout is too nice for me to take 1.5 points. I do think it's a close game, but I'm not willing to bet the difference that the 76ers lose by one. If I'm going to ride with them, I'm going to take them to win.

Current Standings: Brewer (23-20-2, $9,500), Keefer (32-35-2, $8,016), Emerson (7-8, $4,852), Grimala (21-22-1, $3,325)