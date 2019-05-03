Vegas Play of the Day: Padres vs. Dodgers

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

San Diego Padres plus-140 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: $300 to win $420

Call it a gut feeling, but the Padres beat Clayton Kershaw at home tonight.

Granted, that's not something that happens very often. Kershaw has a 1.61 ERA in 14 career starts at Petco Park, which is his third-best mark in any ballpark he's started in more than once. But those were against some bad San Diego teams and these Padres are different.

These Padres have one of the better records in the National League and have serious firepower in their lineup, which is heavy with righty bats. San Diego is even countering with a lefty, Eric Lauer, who should be able to neutralize the lefty-forward lineup the Dodgers will bring.

The value is there too. Even if the Padres can't solve Kershaw, getting plus-140 for a home game when you're 18-14 on the year is a solid play. Baseball is as good a sport as any to bet on the underdog, so give me the Padres tonight.

Current Standings: Brewer (23-20-2, $9,500), Keefer (32-35-2, $8,016), Emerson (8-8, $5,292), Grimala (21-22-1, $3,325)