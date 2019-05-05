Vegas Play of the Day: Royals at Tigers

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Kansas City Royal plus-115 at Detroit Tigers, $400 to win $460: This matchup, for all intents and purposes, is equal. Yes, the Tigers are slightly better in the standings than the Royals (12-22 overall). But, when it’s all said and done, both teams will be long out of the playoff chase before the middle of the summer.

There’s great value in getting plus-115 with the Royals in what’s essentially a coin flip. Yes, Kansas City is the road team, which is why oddsmakers have the Tigers as a small favorite. But Kansas City has one of the best hitters in baseball with Whit Merrifield, who went 2 for 4 with a home run on Saturday and is always good for creating offense at the top of the batting order.

Royals starter Brad Keller hasn’t been awful this season, striking out 30 batters in 42 innings pitched and coming in with a respectable 4.07 earned run average — not bad when considering he faces American League lineups. Keller also pitched six complete innings against the Tigers earlier in the season.

Current Standings: Brewer (23-20-2, $9,300), Keefer (32-35-2, $8,016), Emerson (8-9, $4,992), Grimala (21-22-1, $3,325)

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21