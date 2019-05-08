Vegas Play of the Day: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors

Jeff Chiu / AP

Houston Rockets plus-6 at Golden State Warriors: $440 to win $400

Game 5 in an NBA Playoff series is typically a spot where the adjustments and counter-adjustments have evened out, and it’s wise to back the better team. The strategy worked Tuesday night, with both Toronto and Denver notching blowout wins, and is leading many to the Golden State side tonight.

But are we sure Golden State is the better team?

I’m not.

Sure, the Warriors have the better overall players. But they don’t have the better depth. And they aren’t playing as well together as the Rockets.

Houston has taken flight over the second half of the season and has arguably been the best team in the NBA. This has been a dead-even series, with only a one point difference through four games.

The perception is that Houston is a rung below Golden State because of the latter’s championship pedigree and higher star power, but reality is a different story. Golden State minus-4 would be a fairer line.

This feels like Houston’s series, and tonight just might be the night where it takes control.

Current Standings: Brewer (23-21-2, $8,900), Keefer (32-35-2, $8,016), Emerson (8-9, $4,992), Grimala (21-23-1, $2,925)

