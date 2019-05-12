Vegas Play of the Day: Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Toronto Raptors minus-6.5 vs. Philadelphia 76ers: $440 to win $400

The 76ers might be the better team when they’re playing at their peak. They’re almost certainly the more exciting team.

But they’re neither the more trustworthy nor consistent team.

That’s why Toronto should ultimately advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with relative ease to fight off Philadelphia pushing it to the brink with a Game 7 tonight. The Raptors have too many advantages here to ignore taking a slightly depressed number.

Toronto has the best player in Kawhi Leonard, better coach in Nick Nurse and home-court advantage. The Raptors had given the 76ers as many as 8 points on the betting line at home in this series.

They’ve covered two of three games at Scotiabank Arena with an average margin of victory of nearly 9 points per game.

It’s not a ton of value — that’s rarely available in Game 7 — but it’s enough to back the Raptors here.

Current Standings: Brewer (23-21-2, $8,700), Keefer (33-35-2, $8,416), Emerson (9-9, $5,397), Grimala (21-24-1, $2,175)

