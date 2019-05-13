Vegas Play of the Day: Sharks vs. Blues

Jeff Chiu/AP

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

St. Louis Blues plus-115 at San Jose Sharks: $500 to win $575

The Sharks feels like a team of destiny at this point, and they'll be riding a huge wave of momentum in front of their home crowd on Monday. But San Jose also won Game 1 of its first two series, only to lose Game 2 at home both times. And considering St. Louis has been excellent on the road in these playoffs (5-2), there's very good chance we're looking at a 1-1 series after tonight.

St. Louis will score early, quiet the crowd and hold on for a tough win to even the series.

Current Standings: Brewer (23-21-2, $8,700), Keefer (33-36-2, $7,976), Emerson (9-9, $5,397), Grimala (21-24-1, $2,175)