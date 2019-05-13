Las Vegas Sun

May 13, 2019

Vegas Play of the Day: Sharks vs. Blues

San Jose Sharks right wing Barclay Goodrow, center, celebrates with defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) and center Joe Thornton (19) after scoring the winning goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during overtime of Game 7 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

St. Louis Blues plus-115 at San Jose Sharks: $500 to win $575

The Sharks feels like a team of destiny at this point, and they'll be riding a huge wave of momentum in front of their home crowd on Monday. But San Jose also won Game 1 of its first two series, only to lose Game 2 at home both times. And considering St. Louis has been excellent on the road in these playoffs (5-2), there's very good chance we're looking at a 1-1 series after tonight. 

St. Louis will score early, quiet the crowd and hold on for a tough win to even the series. 

Current Standings: Brewer (23-21-2, $8,700), Keefer (33-36-2, $7,976), Emerson (9-9, $5,397), Grimala (21-24-1, $2,175)

