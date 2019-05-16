Vegas Play of the Day: Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Golden State Warriors minus-7.5 vs. Portland Trail Blazers: $440 to win $400

It worked in Game 1, so why not double down in Game 2? The Warriors were 7.5-point favorites over the visiting Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday and draw the same line for Game 2 tonight. No reason to think anything will be different.

Golden State ran away from Portland at the end of the game to win by 16, and the Warriors still don't have Kevin Durant. Reports are that he's out for tonight, but clearly they didn't need him. It's not a fluke that Golden State rolled through Game 1, and the biggest challenge to winning the West again may have been taken care of in six games last round.

Odds are, Portland doesn't get swept. The Trail Blazers may steal a game or two at home and draw this series out to six game. But the Warriors are simply the superior team, and it's hard to envision them losing at home, or even not covering a touchdown.

Current Standings: Brewer (23-21-2, $8,700), Keefer (33-36-2, $7,976), Emerson (10-9, $5,797), Grimala (22-24-1, $2,750)