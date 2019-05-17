Vegas Play of the Day: Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks

Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press via AP

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Toronto Raptors plus-240 moneyline at Milwaukee Bucks: $300 to win $720

South Point is dealing one of the highest prices in town on the Raptors tonight, which was enough to convince me to forgo taking the 6.5 points on the spread and bank on an outright victory.

Toronto needs to only win 30 percent of the time in this spot to make this a profitable bet, and I believe it has a better chance than that. Raptors coach Nick Nurse has seemed adept at making adjustments throughout the playoffs, and he should have some new wrinkles to help cure an offense that flamed out in the second half of Game 1.

Toronto already appeared to have the right defensive plan — suffocating Giannis Antetokounmpo and trying to force complementary parts to win the game for the Bucks.

I picked the Raptors in seven, and there’s no reason to back down after one loss. Toronto has a great chance to even the series tonight.

Current Standings: Brewer (23-21-2, $8,500), Keefer (33-36-2, $7,976), Emerson (10-10, $5,357), Grimala (22-24-1, $2,750)

