Vegas Play of the Day: Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Player Prop — Rodney Hood under 12 points — $550 to win $500

Rodney Hood emerged as a key reserve in Portland’s second-round series against Denver, averaging 15 points per game to help the Trail Blazers advance to their first western conference finals in nearly two decades. He’s kept the same pace through two games against the Warriors while hitting eight of 16 field goal attempts.

But it’s not going to last.

Hood is outperforming any offensive expectation, a run that’s bound to crash. In the first round series against the Thunder, Hood failed to ever surpass five points in a game.

It would have been hard to believe back then that he would eventually have an over/under of 12 points in a playoff game. Here’s a chance to take advantage of the stark adjustment.

Current Standings: Brewer (23-21-2, $8,500), Keefer (33-37-2, $7,676), Emerson (10-10, $5,357), Grimala (22-24-1, $2,750)

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.