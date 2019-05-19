Vegas Play of the Day: Brewers at Braves

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Milwaukee Brewers minus-125 at Atlanta Braves, $500 to win $400: This matchup is all about the starting pitchers.

The Braves’ Mike Foltynewicz started the season on the disabled list and hasn’t been able to get up to speed in his initial four outings, including earlier this week when he yielded eight runs in four innings. For the season, Foltynewicz sports an ugly 8.02 earned run average.

The Brewers’ counter with Brandon Woodruff, who — surprisingly — is one of the best pitchers in baseball. He has a 6-1 record with a 3.72 earned run average, recording 59 strikeouts in 48 innings pitched. More important, the Brewers have won in his last four starts.

It’s always risky betting a road favorite, especially on the weekend when crowds are typically larger. But you can’t ignore the obvious: Foltynewicz has been awful.

Current Standings: Brewer (23-21-2, $8,500), Keefer (34-37-2, $8,176), Emerson (10-10, $5,357), Grimala (22-24-1, $2,750)

