Vegas Play of the Day: Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks

Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press via AP

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Brewers under 215 points: $440 to win $400

Series tend to settle down in Game 5s. Adjustments upon adjustments have been made, and usually exhausted, leaving both teams intimately familiar with what the other will throw at them.

That often means getting a truer result. And the truest result between these two teams is a close, tactical and low-scoring battle.

Yes, three of the four games in the series have gone over so far, but only one flew past the total. The over in Game 4 cashed because of double overtime, and the over in Game 5 cashed when the Raptors played above their heads on offense.

It’s hard to expect Toronto to replicate such a performance in Milwaukee. Not when the Bucks have seen almost everything the Raptors can conceivably throw at them.

The same can be said going the other way too. With that level of familiarity between opponents in a crucial game, don’t expect a fourth straight high-scoring affair.

Current Standings: Brewer (24-21-2, $8,900), Keefer (34-37-2, $8,176), Emerson (10-10, $5,357), Grimala (22-24-1, $2,750)

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.