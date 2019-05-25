Vegas Play of the Day: Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Player Prop: Danny Green over 6.5 points — $330 to win $300

Playing the widely-available player props this late into the playoffs can be boiled down to one basic theory — buy low, sell high. I sold high on the last player prop I used in Play of the Day.

Now it’s time to buy low.

A, “Danny Green stinks,” movement is spreading through five games of the Eastern Conference Finals for obvious reasons. Green has, well, stunk against the Bucks.

The usual sharpshooter has gone cold, going 6-for-28 from the field and scoring four points per game. Green bottomed out in Game 5, going scoreless.

But all hope is not lost. Green is a veteran who won’t let the slump get to him and still a good bet to knock down a few open shots in tonight’s Game 6.

Just last round, he was a valuable piece of the Raptors’ offense against the 76ers and went over this total in five of seven games.

There’s nothing wrong with Green. He’s just enduring the ups and downs that come with life as a professional basketball player.

Current Standings: Brewer (24-21-2, $8,900), Keefer (35-37-2, $8,576), Emerson (10-10, $5,357), Grimala (23-24-1, $3,375)

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.