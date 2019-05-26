Vegas Play of the Day: Tigers at Marlins

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

New York Mets minus-1.5 vs. Detroit Tigers at plus-125, $500 to win $600: Mets starter Zack Wheeler is struggling, somewhat unexpectedly. Wheeler has a 4.74 earned average in 10 starts this season and gave up two home runs in his most-recent outing. Instead of building off last year’s 12-7 record with a 3.37 earned run average, he’s taken a step backward. Today, Wheeler gets back on track.

He has 70 strikeouts in 62 innings pitched, meaning his stuff is still of quality. One problem Wheeler hasn’t been able to overcome is who he faces. In eight of his 10 starts, Wheeler has gone against the Nationals, Phillies and Braves, all of whom have quality batters up and down the lineup. When he faced the Marlins, arguably the worst team in baseball, he dominated with 11 strikeouts in seven innings.

The Tigers are closer to the Marlins than the Phillies. Look for Wheeler to roll, and yes, look for the Mets to win by two or more runs to cover on the run line.

Current Standings: Brewer (24-21-2, $8,900), Keefer (35-38-2, $8,246), Emerson (10-10, $5,357), Grimala (23-24-1, $3,375)

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21