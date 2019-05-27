Vegas Play of the Day: Blues at Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final

Dilip Vishwanat / AP

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Game One of the Stanley Cup Finals, Blues at Bruins, Total Under 5.5 at minus-130, $390 to win $300: Handicapping hockey isn’t my strength — so, please, don’t use this recommendation when attempting to rebuild your bankroll after a long holiday weekend.

Here’s my best guess: The Bruins have gone under the total in 11 of their 17 playoff games, and tend to play their best in closely contested matchups. Expect Game One of the Stanley Cup Final to be just that — physical, hard-hitting and low-scoring. Both teams should take a conservative approach as they feel each other out.

Boston goalie Tuukka Rask has carried the Bruins for part of the playoffs, leading the postseason with a 1.84 goals against average and .942 save percentage. Yep, the Blues will have limited chances to score. And, yep, the game will have limited changes to go over the total.

Current Standings: Brewer (24-22-2, $8,400), Keefer (35-38-2, $8,246), Emerson (10-10, $5,357), Grimala (23-24-1, $3,375)

