Vegas Play of the Day: Twins vs. Brewers

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Minnesota Twins minus-110 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, $330 to win $300:

It's odd that the Twins are only a slight favorite at home tonight. The Brewers are good and the Twins have a pitcher making his MLB debut in Devin Smeltzer, but man, the Twins are so good this year it's hard not to take them at home.

They are 18-9 at home this year and the Brewers are a pedestrian 13-13 outside of Milwaukee. The Twins lead the league in runs scored and are the only team with a run differential over 100 (plus-110).

Plus, Smeltzer is just the kind of guy that can wow in his debut. He pitched to the tune of a 1.15 ERA in nine minor-league starts this year, but also pitches with a kind of goofy delivery that tend to cause hitters problems before the league as a whole as a chance to get a read on him.

Smeltzer will do enough, Minnesota tags Milwaukee starter Zach Davies for just enough, and Minnesota cashes at minus-110.

Current Standings: Keefer (35-38-2, $8,246), Brewer (24-23-2, $8,010), Emerson (10-10, $5,357), Grimala (23-24-1, $3,375)