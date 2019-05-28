Las Vegas Sun

May 28, 2019

Currently: 78° — Complete forecast

Vegas Play of the Day: Twins vs. Brewers

By (contact)

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Minnesota Twins minus-110 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, $330 to win $300:

It's odd that the Twins are only a slight favorite at home tonight. The Brewers are good and the Twins have a pitcher making his MLB debut in Devin Smeltzer, but man, the Twins are so good this year it's hard not to take them at home.

They are 18-9 at home this year and the Brewers are a pedestrian 13-13 outside of Milwaukee. The Twins lead the league in runs scored and are the only team with a run differential over 100 (plus-110).

Plus, Smeltzer is just the kind of guy that can wow in his debut. He pitched to the tune of a 1.15 ERA in nine minor-league starts this year, but also pitches with a kind of goofy delivery that tend to cause hitters problems before the league as a whole as a chance to get a read on him.

Smeltzer will do enough, Minnesota tags Milwaukee starter Zach Davies for just enough, and Minnesota cashes at minus-110.

Current Standings: Keefer (35-38-2, $8,246), Brewer (24-23-2, $8,010), Emerson (10-10, $5,357), Grimala (23-24-1, $3,375)