Las Vegas Sun

May 29, 2019

Currently: 78° — Complete forecast

0

Sports betting:

Vegas Play of the Day: Bruins vs. Blues

0220_AP_VGKBruins01

John Locher/AP

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with teammates Zdenoa Chara, back left, and Patrice Bergeron after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. The Bruins beat the Golden Knights in a shootout.

By (contact)

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Boston Bruins minus-170 vs. St. Louis Blues, $850 to win $500:

The Bruins are the better team in this series, and they showed it in Game 1, when St. Louis got all the breaks and Boston still emerged with a 4-2 victory. In the second period — after Boston had sufficiently knocked off the rust of an 11-day layoff — the Bruins outshot St. Louis 29-7 and racked up a 7-0 advantage in high-danger scoring chances. It was total domination.

Can the Blues bounce back and make a series out of this? Possibly. But if that happens, it would happen at home in St. Louis in Games 3 and 4. Tonight, in Boston, with everything working in the Bruins' favor, the superior team will win big again.

Current Standings: Keefer (35-38-2, $8,246), Brewer (24-23-2, $8,010), Emerson (11-10, $5,657), Grimala (23-24-1, $3,375)

0

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy