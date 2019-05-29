Vegas Play of the Day: Bruins vs. Blues

John Locher/AP

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Boston Bruins minus-170 vs. St. Louis Blues, $850 to win $500:

The Bruins are the better team in this series, and they showed it in Game 1, when St. Louis got all the breaks and Boston still emerged with a 4-2 victory. In the second period — after Boston had sufficiently knocked off the rust of an 11-day layoff — the Bruins outshot St. Louis 29-7 and racked up a 7-0 advantage in high-danger scoring chances. It was total domination.

Can the Blues bounce back and make a series out of this? Possibly. But if that happens, it would happen at home in St. Louis in Games 3 and 4. Tonight, in Boston, with everything working in the Bruins' favor, the superior team will win big again.

Current Standings: Keefer (35-38-2, $8,246), Brewer (24-23-2, $8,010), Emerson (11-10, $5,657), Grimala (23-24-1, $3,375)