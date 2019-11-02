Vegas Play of the Day: Virginia at North Carolina

Virginia plus-2 at North Carolina: $1,100 to win $1,000

I’ve been using Saturday Play of the Days to wager on college football totals since I’ve already picked sides in every game by this time of the week. But I’m going to do it differently today.

I’m going to wager on a game I’ve grown to like more since writing the column earlier in the week. Virginia was a lean earlier in the week; now it would be a play.

The Cavaliers are better than the Tar Heels, and they deserve to be favored in this game. There’s a perception that Virginia is limited offensively behind quarterback Bryce Perkins, and while there’s some truth to that, it feel like it’s largely colored by games against stingy defenses like Miami and Notre Dame.

North Carolina is nowhere near that level. The Tar Heels are pedestrian on defense. They’re also young on offense and in Virginia face the second toughest unit they’ve seen this season behind Clemson.

North Carolina nearly knocking off Clemson 21-20 as 27.5-point underdogs last month has boosted its profile in the betting market and now the Tar Heels are too inflated. It wasn’t too long ago that I thought Virginia was the best team in the Coastal division and would have jumped at the chance to get it taking any points against North Carolina.

Consider it a delayed reaction because the Cavaliers still might be the best team in the division and I’m going to back them against the Tar Heels after all.

Current Standings: Grimala (9-3, $11,345), Emerson (8-10, $8,490), Keefer (14-12-1, $8,145), Brewer (7-9, $7,575)

