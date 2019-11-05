Vegas Play of the Day: Kent State at Toledo, more midweek MAC games

Kent State plus-7 at Toledo: $440 to win $400

You know we’re getting late in the year when suddenly there are a flood of midweek MAC games to pick as part of my fulfillment of a promise to handicap every Football Bowl Subdivision game this week. I would normally be pumped for some Tuesday night football, except I don’t see much value on either of tonight’s games.

For record-keeping purposes, let’s make these guesses. I’ll take a stab with both underdogs — Kent State plus-7, and Ball State plus-6.5 at Western Michigan.

I can’t pretend there’s much value on either side, considering I made both lines 6.5 in favor of the home team. That half-point on the Zips will have to be the difference and make them the Play of the Day.

I do like what coach Sean Lewis has done this season as Kent State had seemingly been making weekly improvements before running into Miami (Ohio) and losing 23-16 in its last game. Toledo should be more forgiving, especially considering it looks like the Rockets will be playing without quarterback Mitchell Guadagni for yet another week.

Toledo hasn’t stood a chance without Guadagni, as its only win since his injury came in a 37-34 overtime thriller as 2.5-point favorites against Eastern Michigan.

In the other game, I simply don’t trust Western Michigan to get any stops. Ball State should be able to score enough to stay within the number.

I’ll be back on Thursday for another Play of the Day looking at a pair of games that night, but to also briefly cover Wednesday’s action, give me Ohio minus-7 as a lean. The Bobcats have endured their troubles this year, but they’re significantly more talented than Miami (Ohio), and getting them at less than double digits looks like a bargain.

Current Standings: Grimala (10-3, $11,745), Keefer (15-12-1, $9,145), Emerson (8-10, $8,290), Brewer (7-9, $7,375)

