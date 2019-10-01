Vegas Play of the Day: Nationals vs. Brewers

Alex Brandon / Associated Press

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Washington Nationals minus-185 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, $740 to win $400:

Max Scherzer hasn't quite been his normal, ace-like self since returning from injury in the second half, but in a big-game spot like this, he is on the short list of pitchers you'd want on your side. And while he has posted a 4.74 ERA since coming back, his K/BB ratio has still been elite (54 strikeouts, eight walks in 38.0 innings). I'm confident Scherzer will give Washington at least six innings of dominant pitching, and that should be enough for the Nats to pull away against an inconsistent Milwaukee lineup.

Current Standings: Grimala (6-3, $10,245), Brewer (5-8, $7,475), Emerson (5-9, $7,420), Keefer (7-9-1, $6,115)