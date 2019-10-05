Vegas Play of the Day: Virginia Tech at Miami

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Virginia Tech plus-14.5 at Miami, $660 to win $600: Miami scored just 17 points two weeks ago as 30-point betting favorites against Central Michigan. Against Florida, the Hurricanes scored 20 points. Against North Carolina, they managed 25 points.

I just don’t see Miami scoring enough to beat anyone team — even lowly Virginia Tech — by two or more touchdowns. The Hurricanes have a freshman quarterback, and first-time starters are always inconsistent. Their running game also isn’t a strength, averaging just 148 yards per game.

Virginia Tech, though, isn't great. Both of its wins have come against lower-division opponents, and last week, the Hokies were drummed by Duke, 45-10. However, they played both Cincinnati and Boston College tough in close defeats, and Miami should be another close game. Expect few points from both teams.

Current Standings: Grimala (7-3, $10,445), Emerson (5-9, $7,420), Brewer (5-8, $7,275), Keefer (8-9-1, $6,415)

