Vegas Play of the Day: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

Nam Y. Huh / AP

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Green Bay Packers plus-4 at Dallas Cowboys: $990 to win $900

I thought this number would go to Dallas minus-3 long before it reached Green Bay plus-4. Sometimes the market going against you is a reason to pause and reconsider your position.

I did that, and still came out with the same conclusion: The Packers are better than the Cowboys. The Packers might be better than every team in the NFC. There’s no reason for them to be getting more than a field goal in Arlington, Texas, today.

My best bet for why the line is moving in the opposite direction is a misevaluation of the injury situation. Yes, Green Bay is banged up on defense and will be playing without top receiver Davante Adams.

But those handicaps pale in comparison to Dallas’ problems, which are headlined by ailments up and down the offensive line. Cluster injuries on the offensive line are always more impactful than most realize, but this is especially true with the Cowboys after they built their team around the likes of Tyron Smith and Zack Martin.

The Packers also had three more days to prepare after last week’s Thursday Night Football loss to the Eagles. Chances to get value on Green Bay are fleeting with the popularity of Aaron Rodgers so don’t let this one pass by.

Current Standings: Grimala (7-3, $10,445), Emerson (5-9, $7,420), Brewer (6-8, $7,875), Keefer (8-9-1, $6,415)

