Week 5 NFL picks and best bets for the Sun’s handicapping contest

Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 | 2 a.m.
A month into our revamped handicapping contest, we’re still looking for the first week where all four competing sports writers hit their best bets.
Four-for-four on four different teams is at least possible this week, as no one picked conflicting sides on the same game. Like all four picks? A moneyline parlay on the four games — typically a wiser way to parlay sides — would pay out 13-to-1.
Then again, our picks haven’t inspired much confidence so far with the majority of the competitors holding a record of below .500 in the contest that requires six picks per week, including a two-point best bet, from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook’s Supercontest lines.
Read below for all our week 5 picks.
Case Keefer
Points: 15 (13-11)
Panthers minus-3.5 vs. Jaguars
Vikings minus-5.5 at Giants
Buccaneers plus-3.5 at Saints
Falcons plus-5 at Texans
Packers plus-3.5 at Cowboys
Two-point best bet: 49ers minus-3.5 vs. Browns. The market is still showing some hesitance with the 49ers. It shouldn’t. This is one of the best-coached teams in the NFL with above-average talent. They’re coming off of a bye here against a team in a bad situational spot, traveling East to West. All factors point towards San Francisco on Monday Night Football.
Ray Brewer
Points: 14 (11-13)
Steelers plus-3 vs. Ravens
Panthers minus-3.5 vs. Jaguars
Giants plus-5.5 vs. Vikings
Bills plus-3 at Titans
Cowboys minus-3.5 vs. Packers
Two-point best bet: Saints minus-3.5 vs. Buccaneers. Let’s not overvalue Tampa Bay for its win on the road last week at the Los Angeles Rams. The Bucs still have a quarterback prone to making bad decisions in Jamies Winston. The Saints are a better defensive team than the Rams. More important, the Saints haven’t been terrible with Teddy Bridgewater starting for the injured Drew Brees. He’s completed 68 percent on his passes, has thrown just one interception and has led the Saints to two wins.
Justin Emerson
Points: 12 (9-15)
Jets plus-13.5 at Eagles
Saints minus-3.5 vs. Buccaneers
Cardinals plus-3 at Bengals
Chargers minus-6.5 vs. Broncos
Browns plus-3.5 at 49ers
Two-point best bet: Bills plus-3 at Titans. When I saw this line, I thought it was a mistake. The Bills have been terrific through four games, and flustered the Patriots defense last week. Granted, Buffalo’s offense has left a lot to be desired, but it’s not exactly like Tennessee has announced itself as a Super Bowl contender. Bills should win a low-scoring game, or at least cover three points on the road.
Mike Grimala
Points: 8 (6-18)
Ravens minus-3 at Steelers
Patriots minus-15.5 at Redskins
Texans minus-5 vs. Falcons
Packers plus-3.5 at Cowboys
49ers minus-3.5 vs. Browns
Two-point best bet: Jaguars plus-3.5 at Panthers. Both of the young backup quarterbacks in this game have looked good since taking over, but Gardner Minshew has the better defense behind him.
Past Winners: 2012 — Case Keefer; 2013 — Case Keefer, Ray Brewer (tie); 2014 — Case Keefer; 2015 — Case Keefer; 2016 — Ray Brewer; 2017 — Case Keefer, Jesse Granger (tie); 2018 — Case Keefer
Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.
