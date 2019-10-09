Vegas Play of the Day: Appalachian State at Louisiana-Lafayette

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Louisiana-Lafayette plus-1 vs. Appalachian State: $990 to win $900

It’s time for our midweek college football check-in and fulfillment of my promise to pick every Football Bowl Subdivision game this season. Last week went pretty well, as I went 2-0 on Thursday night games and then finished the week 28-18-2 overall to bring the full-season record to 158-118-11.

And, unlike last week’s early games, I actually like tonight’s offering. I like tonight’s offering because the Ragin’ Cajuns should not be an underdog.

I don’t care if it’s only one point. This is a more complete team than the Mountaineers.

Appalachian State might have more talent and experience — especially on offense — but it hasn’t been able to stop a single FBS team it’s faced this season. Lafayette, on the other hand, has a defense.

The Cajuns have given up only 5.3 yards per play to the Mountaineers’ 6.1. This is the biggest game since coach Billy Napier arrived at the start of last season and began turning around the program.

He’ll have the stronger team ready to go. Count it as a play on ULL for record-keeping purposes.

And to briefly touch on the pair of Thursday games to be contested before the full week 7 column runs on Friday, I’ll take Texas State plus-3.5 as a lean hosting Louisiana-Monroe and North Carolina State minus-4.5 as a guess hosting Syracuse.

Good luck this week; let’s start with a Wednesday night win.

Current Standings: Grimala (7-3, $10,445), Emerson (6-9, $7,920), Brewer (6-8, $7,875), Keefer (9-9-1, $7,315)

