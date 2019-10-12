Vegas Play of the Day: Washington at Arizona

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Washington at Arizona over 59 points: $990 to win $900

Since I’ve already picked every side, let’s go to a total. Let’s go to the last game on the board, so this Play of the Day isn’t immediately outdated.

Washington, led by quarterback Jacob Eason, has the offensive weapons to get into and survive shootouts. It’s just that the Huskies haven’t chosen to do so this year.

That may change tonight — out of necessity.

Arizona’s offense has been terrific and plays at a fast pace. Washington may be able to contain the Wildcats, but it’s doubtful it will be able to completely stop them.

I don’t see either team running away with a win, and expect the winner needing to score somewhere in the mid-30s. That means 35-28 or somewhere in that vicinity is the most likely outcome.

That means this total is a few points too low.

Current Standings: Grimala (8-3, $10,945), Brewer (6-8, $7,875), Emerson (6-10, $7,590), Keefer (9-10-1, $6,325)

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.