Week 6 NFL picks and best bets for the Sun’s handicapping contest

Butch Dill / Associated Press

Saints. Eagles. Rams.

This week's best bets from the three leaders in the contest between our sports staff reads like a list of NFC Super Bowl contenders. Sunday's slate of games does feel significant for the conference that's lost four of the last five Super Bowls.

While two teams have separated themselves in the AFC — the Patriots and Chiefs — the odds are far more inconclusive in the NFC. Nine teams are currently 10-to-1 or less to win the conference at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. Seven of those teams are in a game with a spread of three points or less in week 6. Out of the other two, one is on a bye and one (the Green Bay Packers) lay 4 points to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.

Expect some clarity on the playoff race after this week, and in the meantime, check out our six weekly picks from the Superbook's Supercontest numbers below including two-point best bets.

Case Keefer

Points: 20 (17-13)

Panthers minus-2.5 vs. Buccaneers in London

Jaguars minus-1.5 vs. Saints

Rams minus-3 vs. 49ers

Steelers plus-6.5 at Chargers

Packers minus-4 vs. Lions

Two-point best bet: Eagles plus-3 at Vikings. I can make this pretty simple: I rate Philadelphia as the best team in the NFC, and therefore, it shouldn’t be getting this many points against any conference opponent. The Eagles are off to a solid 3-2 start despite dealing with a number of injuries, many of which are beginning to heal.

Ray Brewer

Points: 18.5 (14-15-1)

Seahawks minus-1 at Browns

Vikings minus-3 vs. Eagles

Saints minus-1.5 vs. Jaguars

Steelers plus-6.5 at Chargers

Packers minus-4 vs. Packers

Two-point best bet: Rams minus-3 vs. 49ers. Los Angeles had a head start preparing for the 49ers, which played on Monday Night Football and looked great in blowing out Cleveland. But are the undefeated 49ers that good? Remember, the Rams’ offense is high-powered. Remember, the Rams are the reigning NFC championship. They should be favored by at least six points.

Justin Emerson

Points: 16 (12-18)

Bengals plus-11 at Ravens

Cowboys minus-7 at Jets

Chiefs minus-4.5 vs. Texans

Cardinals plus-2.5 vs. Falcons

Broncos minus-2 vs. Titans

Two-point best bet: Saints plus-1.5 vs. Jaguars. The Saints have overcome bigger challenges than Minshew Mania this season. Drew Brees went down and they seemingly haven’t missed a step, beating the Seahawks, Cowboys and Buccaneers. Jacksonville is plenty good with their mustachioed quarterback, but the Saints should win this one.

Mike Grimala

Points: 13 (10-18-1)

Eagles plus-3 at Vikings

Cowboys minus-7 at Jets

Redskins minus-3.5 at Dolphins

49ers plus-3 vs. Rams

Packers minus-4 vs. Lions

Two-point best bet: Texans plus-4.5 at Chiefs. If Patrick Mahomes is still limping around like last week and not playing up to his superhero capabilities, Houston can keep pace and even win this one.

Past Winners: 2012 — Case Keefer; 2013 — Case Keefer, Ray Brewer (tie); 2014 — Case Keefer; 2015 — Case Keefer; 2016 — Ray Brewer; 2017 — Case Keefer, Jesse Granger (tie); 2018 — Case Keefer

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.