Vegas Play of the Day: Heat at Magic

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Miami Heat at Orlando Magic, Total Over 209, $660 to win $600: It’s always a risky proposition to bet on a preseason game, regardless of the sport. Reason being: You don’t know how long a team’s starters will play, or if they will play at all.

With that said, this is the final preseason game for both Miami and Orlando, meaning it’s the last chance to work on the player rotation before the season begins next week. With six days off before the opener, there’s no worry about resting players.

There are plenty of other reasons to like the over.

Miami scored 120 points in its last preseason game and appears to be pushing the ball up the court quickly with its new-look roster. Jimmy Butler has been awesome for the Heat in the preseason.

The Magic gave up 126 points in its most recent game. Earlier in the preseason, and when the Orlando was playing its projected starters, they scored 125 points and 115 points in two victories.

Yep, all signs point to the over.

Current Standings: Grimala (8-3, $10,945), Brewer (6-8, $7,675), Emerson (6-10, $7,590), Keefer (11-11-1, $6,575)

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21