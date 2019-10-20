Week 7 NFL picks and best bets for the Sun’s handicapping contest

First place is on the line in the AFC South this morning when the two teams that have combined to win the division in nine of the last 10 years clash for their first of two meetings this season.

If the Sun’s handicapping contest were a sports books, Houston at Indianapolis would certainly merit placement on the biggest screen with sound. All four competing sports staffers used one of their six weekly picks from the Westgate Las Vegas Supercontest lines on the game.

Consensus has been a curse in the contest so far this year, so it’s up to the Colts to change that in week 7. Three of the four prognosticators like the home team, with one going as far to make it his two-point best bet.

Read below for all of this week’s picks in the handicapping contest.

Ray Brewer

Points: 22.5 (18-17-1)

Giants minus-3 vs. Cardinals

Colts minus-1 vs. Texans

Redskins plus-9.5 at 49ers

Seahawks minus-3 vs. Ravens

Bears minus-3.5 vs. Saints

Two-point best bet: Vikings minus-1 at Lions. The Vikings are one of the best teams in football. They also have an extra day to prepare for Detroit, which played on Monday Night Football. The Lions arguably should have beaten the Packers last week, but a few bad calls by the officials were likely the difference. The Lions would have been in first place of the NFC North. Now they are in last place. Those blown calls will have the Lions mentally defeated before coming into the game against Minnesota.

Case Keefer

Points: 22 (19-17)

Giants minus-3 vs. Cardinals

Vikings minus-1 at Lions

Rams minus-3 at Falcons

Ravens plus-3 at Seahawks

Cowboys minus-2.5 vs. Eagles

Two-point best bet: Colts minus-1 vs. Texans. This is the kind of situational spot you dream about as a handicapper. The divisional rivals are fairly even to begin with, but Indianapolis has a massive coaching edge and is coming off of a bye. Meanwhile, Houston is playing its second straight road game off of an upset win — 31-24 at Kansas City — that sounds more impressive than it looks by the box score.

Justin Emerson

Points: 21 (16-20)

Cardinals plus-3 at Giants

Texans plus-1 at Colts

Vikings minus-1 at Lions

Saints plus-3.5 at Bears

Eagles plus-2.5 at Cowboys

Two-point best bet: Jaguars minus-3.5 vs. Bengals. Maybe I’m getting caught up in Minshew Mania. Or maybe the Bengals are just really, really bad. The Bengals hasn’t beaten anyone — literally, they are 0-6. While the Jaguars are far from the force they were a couple years ago, they should be able to cover 3.5 points at home against one of the worst teams in the league.

Mike Grimala

Points: 16 (12-23-1)

Colts minus-1 vs. Texans

Lions plus-1 vs. Vikings

Rams minus-3 at Falcons

Titans minus-2.5 vs. Chargers

Seahawks minus-3 vs. Ravens

Two-point best bet: Jets plus-9.5 at Patriots. New England is struggling to move the ball and seems to be content winning with defense and field position for now. The Jets will keep it within single digits with Sam Darnold back in the lineup.

Past Winners: 2012 — Case Keefer; 2013 — Case Keefer, Ray Brewer (tie); 2014 — Case Keefer; 2015 — Case Keefer; 2016 — Ray Brewer; 2017 — Case Keefer, Jesse Granger (tie); 2018 — Case Keefer

