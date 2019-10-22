Vegas Play of the Day: Clippers vs. Lakers

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Los Angeles Clippers plus-3.5 vs. Los Angeles Lakers: $660 to win $600: I'd happily concede that Game 1 of the World Series is a far bigger game tonight, but I have no idea who is going to win that, and I don't want to bet on it.

So, instead, I'll rally behind the Clippers tonight. Let's not forget just how resoundingly bad the Lakers were last year. They won 37 games, missed the playoffs by 11 games, and that was all with LeBron James. Granted, the Lakers got much better this offseason with the Anthony Davis trade, but in case you haven't heard, the Clippers got better too.

And the Clippers were good last year. That 11-game chasm the Lakers missed the playoffs by? The Clippers were the No. 8 seed that made the playoffs. We've been through this act with the Clippers before, back when they got Chris Paul to pair with Blake Griffin to finally become the No. 1 team in L.A.

This one feels different, though. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Clippers are a different animal. This time, it feels real, and they should more than cover a 3.5-point underdog status to open the season tonight.

Current Standings: Grimala (8-3, $10,945), Emerson (6-10, $7,590), Keefer (12-11-1, $7,275), Brewer (6-9, $7,015)